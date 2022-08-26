Year-To-Date, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) Price Has Decrease -51.29%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.75% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the FHS share is $4.60, that puts it down -505.26 from that peak though still a striking 10.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $23.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 92.62K shares over the past three months.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FHS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) registered a 4.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.75% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.60%, and it has moved by -13.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.82%. The short interest in First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) is 42760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.28, which implies an increase of 98.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.28 and $45.28 respectively. As a result, FHS is trading at a discount of -5857.89% off the target high and -5857.89% off the low.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 88.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2022.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s Major holders

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.18%, with the float percentage being 32.18%. Eqt Fund Management S.a R.l. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.13 million shares (or 22.70% of all shares), a total value of $3.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59700.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $89550.0.