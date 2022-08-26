Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX): Is It Possible To Be Down -55.62% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $70.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.21% or $2.18. The 52-week high for the WIX share is $234.99, that puts it down -235.6 from that peak though still a striking 24.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.12. The company’s market capitalization is $4.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) registered a 3.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.21% in intraday trading to $70.02 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by 18.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.81%. The short interest in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is 4.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wix.com Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares have gone down -20.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.85% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.40% this quarter and then drop -9.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $344.39 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $355.66 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.00%. While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -0.80% per annum.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Wix.com Ltd. insiders own 3.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.88%, with the float percentage being 98.21%. Flossbach von Storch AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 503 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.53 million shares (or 7.91% of all shares), a total value of $473.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $395.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 2.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $104.13 million.