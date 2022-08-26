What To Expect Going Ahead For Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) Given Its 3.19 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s traded shares were 1.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ASTC share is $1.21, that puts it down -152.08 from that peak though still a striking 14.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $26.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 171.09K shares over the past three months.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.02%, and it has moved by 8.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.47%. The short interest in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 98.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, ASTC is trading at a discount of -5108.33% off the target high and -5108.33% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.00%. While earnings are projected to return 73.60% in 2022.

ASTC Dividends

Astrotech Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s Major holders

Astrotech Corporation insiders own 9.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.74%, with the float percentage being 14.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.55 million shares (or 3.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.