Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) Have Dropped -73.80% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares were 3.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.98% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the VLCN share is $17.96, that puts it down -534.63 from that peak though still a striking 66.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $52.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) registered a 15.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.98% in intraday trading to $2.83 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 53.80%, and it has moved by 74.69% in 30 days. The short interest in Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 52.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, VLCN is trading at a discount of -112.01% off the target high and -112.01% off the low.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Volcon Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Volcon Inc. (VLCN) shares have gone up 41.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.39% against 12.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 886.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $750k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 83.40% in 2022.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Volcon Inc. insiders own 56.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.02%, with the float percentage being 6.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 1.30% of all shares), a total value of $0.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Volcon Inc. (VLCN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 74636.0, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.