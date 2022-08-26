Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Shares Have Been Down About -67.91% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 42.29% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the VIVK share is $11.70, that puts it down -369.88 from that peak though still a striking 51.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $35.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 725.00K shares over the past three months.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) registered a 42.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 42.29% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 73.52%, and it has moved by 69.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.33%. The short interest in Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) is 18430.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VIVK Dividends

Vivakor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

Vivakor Inc. insiders own 51.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.73%, with the float percentage being 1.51%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.68% of all shares), a total value of $0.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69357.0 shares, is of Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.17 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd owns about 1717.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4275.0 market value.