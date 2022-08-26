ULTA’s 2.44% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $425.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $6.1. The 52-week high for the ULTA share is $438.63, that puts it down -3.12 from that peak though still a striking 22.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $330.80. The company’s market capitalization is $22.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.59K shares over the past three months.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ULTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.91.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) trade information

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $425.35 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by 6.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.53%. The short interest in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is 1.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $482.72, which implies an increase of 11.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $390.00 and $600.00 respectively. As a result, ULTA is trading at a discount of -41.06% off the target high and 8.31% off the low.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then drop -4.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.2 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.11 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return 478.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.40% per annum.

ULTA Dividends

Ulta Beauty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s Major holders

Ulta Beauty Inc. insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.48%, with the float percentage being 93.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,232 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.89 million shares (or 11.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $621.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $489.33 million.