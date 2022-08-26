Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG)

During the recent session, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the AEG share is $6.22, that puts it down -37.92 from that peak though still a striking 13.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.89. The company’s market capitalization is $9.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.95 million shares over the past three months.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Aegon N.V. (AEG) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $4.51 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.35%, and it has moved by 6.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.50%. The short interest in Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is 3.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.34, which implies an increase of 15.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.10 and $6.62 respectively. As a result, AEG is trading at a discount of -46.78% off the target high and 31.26% off the low.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aegon N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares have gone down -8.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -72.07% against 1.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.45 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.23 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.00%. While earnings are projected to return -33.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.40% per annum.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Aegon N.V. is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

Aegon N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.89%, with the float percentage being 9.89%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 126.63 million shares (or 5.99% of all shares), a total value of $669.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.15 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $117.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aegon N.V. (AEG) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 93.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $411.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.9 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $38.97 million.