The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Rose 0.62% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s traded shares were 6.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.12% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the TJX share is $77.35, that puts it down -18.84 from that peak though still a striking 17.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.69. The company’s market capitalization is $78.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.86 million shares over the past three months.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TJX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) registered a 1.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.12% in intraday trading to $65.09 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.29%, and it has moved by 7.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.14%. The short interest in The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 10.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.29, which implies an increase of 14.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, TJX is trading at a discount of -38.27% off the target high and 0.14% off the low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The TJX Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares have gone up 0.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.12% against 1.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.28 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.26 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.30%. While earnings are projected to return 11.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.33% per annum.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The TJX Companies Inc. is 1.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

The TJX Companies Inc. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.90%, with the float percentage being 92.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,081 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 90.14 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $5.46 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 84.92 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29.45 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $1.8 billion.