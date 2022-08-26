The Time Is Right To Purchase Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN)

During the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the PTEN share is $20.53, that puts it down -25.26 from that peak though still a striking 59.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.70. The company’s market capitalization is $3.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.32 million shares over the past three months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $16.39 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.55%, and it has moved by 7.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.69%. The short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 9.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares have gone up 24.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.65% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 118.60% this quarter and then jump 131.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $637.91 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $653.2 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 21.20% in 2022.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.22%, with the float percentage being 99.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 372 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 35.47 million shares (or 16.40% of all shares), a total value of $549.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $371.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 15.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $241.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.07 million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $127.22 million.