The Time Is Right To Purchase Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CRHC)

During the recent session, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)’s traded shares were 3.68 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CRHC share is $10.05, that puts it down -0.4 from that peak though still a striking 2.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 473.24K shares over the past three months.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) trade information

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $10.01 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.10%, and it has moved by 0.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.88%. The short interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) is 0.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.61 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 174.00% in 2022.

CRHC Dividends

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)’s Major holders

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.39%, with the float percentage being 97.39%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.25 million shares (or 6.35% of all shares), a total value of $52.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.14 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) shares are Merger Fund, The and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.19 million.