The Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Stock Dropped -7.17% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.66% or -$4.72. The 52-week high for the OTEX share is $55.25, that puts it down -69.74 from that peak though still a striking -7.65% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.04. The company’s market capitalization is $10.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.13K shares over the past three months.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OTEX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) trade information

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) registered a -12.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.66% in intraday trading to $32.55 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.85%, and it has moved by -7.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.50%. The short interest in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) is 3.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.07, which implies an increase of 36.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, OTEX is trading at a discount of -84.33% off the target high and -32.1% off the low.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Open Text Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Open Text Corporation (OTEX) shares have gone down -13.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.48% against 2.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.12 billion and $1.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.30%. While earnings are projected to return 28.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.20% per annum.

OTEX Dividends

Open Text Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Open Text Corporation is 0.97, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.61 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s Major holders

Open Text Corporation insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.71%, with the float percentage being 78.04%. Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 528 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.14 million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $572.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.64 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 5.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $578.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) shares are Oakmark International Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 7.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $307.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $139.03 million.