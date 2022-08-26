The $3.37 Is The Price At Which Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s traded shares were 1.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.06% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the ISPO share is $108.00, that puts it down -3104.75 from that peak though still a striking 15.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.86. The company’s market capitalization is $429.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 412.63K shares over the past three months.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ISPO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) registered a 9.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.06% in intraday trading to $3.37 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.50%, and it has moved by -30.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.43%. The short interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 48.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ISPO is trading at a discount of -137.39% off the target high and -48.37% off the low.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inspirato Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares have gone down -90.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.11% against 23.60.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.16 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.68 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -61.10% in 2022.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s Major holders

Inspirato Incorporated insiders own 3.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.44%, with the float percentage being 65.70%. KPCB XIV Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.89 million shares (or 22.67% of all shares), a total value of $55.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.72 million shares, is of Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC’s that is approximately 20.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $106.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.53 million.