TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s traded shares were 1.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.41% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the TDCX share is $30.00, that puts it down -214.8 from that peak though still a striking 31.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.52. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 311.17K shares over the past three months.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TDCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) registered a 14.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.41% in intraday trading to $9.53 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.85%, and it has moved by 20.63% in 30 days. The short interest in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) is 0.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.77, which implies an increase of 58.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.22 and $26.46 respectively. As a result, TDCX is trading at a discount of -177.65% off the target high and -101.68% off the low.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110.24 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $126.77 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 33.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.68% per annum.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s Major holders

TDCX Inc. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.92%, with the float percentage being 109.93%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.85 million shares (or 12.82% of all shares), a total value of $27.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $18.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TDCX Inc. (TDCX) shares are Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM International Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $5.04 million.