Should New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Revive After A -7.99% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.80% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $29.73, that puts it down -7.99 from that peak though still a striking 69.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.40. The company’s market capitalization is $4.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.60 million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) registered a 4.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.80% in intraday trading to $27.53 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.14%, and it has moved by 6.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.62%. The short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 11.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.02, which implies an increase of 19.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, EDU is trading at a discount of -96.15% off the target high and 12.82% off the low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares have gone up 91.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 175.81% against 7.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -19.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $679.2 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $576.57 million by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10%. While earnings are projected to return -134.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.81% per annum.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 1.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.05%, with the float percentage being 66.31%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 340 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.97 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $114.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $100.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $21.38 million.