Should FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Revive After A -26.6% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.88% or $2.25. The 52-week high for the FAZE share is $21.99, that puts it down -26.6 from that peak though still a striking 53.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.19B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) registered a 14.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.88% in intraday trading to $17.37 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.14%, and it has moved by 42.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.26%. The short interest in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) is 1.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

FaZe Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.11%, with the float percentage being 16.52%. Cowen and Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.93 million shares (or 4.22% of all shares), a total value of $9.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.9 million shares, is of Centiva Capital, LP’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) shares are Special Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Special Opportunities Fd owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55024.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.54 million.