Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) Rose 29.97% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 6.32%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s traded shares were 1.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $150.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.41% or -$13.82. The 52-week high for the SGEN share is $192.79, that puts it down -28.06 from that peak though still a striking 29.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $105.43. The company’s market capitalization is $29.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) registered a -8.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.41% in intraday trading to $150.55 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.79%, and it has moved by -7.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.21%. The short interest in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.15 day(s) to cover.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Seagen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares have gone up 30.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.57% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.60% this quarter and then drop -11.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $454.14 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $465.54 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $383.07 million and $429.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.60% and then jump by 8.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.10%. While earnings are projected to return -210.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 39.20% per annum.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Seagen Inc. insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.22%, with the float percentage being 93.98%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 802 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 46.91 million shares (or 25.49% of all shares), a total value of $6.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.47 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 6.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.43 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $580.61 million.