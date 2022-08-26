Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS)’s 2.60% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.66% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the SCPS share is $7.25, that puts it down -1758.97 from that peak though still a striking 12.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $8.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 69.34K shares over the past three months.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SCPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) trade information

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) registered a 3.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.66% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.60%, and it has moved by -1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.27%. The short interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) is 17940.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 96.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, SCPS is trading at a discount of -2976.92% off the target high and -2976.92% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -92.20% in 2022.

SCPS Dividends

Scopus BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)’s Major holders

Scopus BioPharma Inc. insiders own 50.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.25%, with the float percentage being 6.60%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $84855.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $51150.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $79600.0.