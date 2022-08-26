Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI)

During the recent session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the CNHI share is $17.21, that puts it down -34.98 from that peak though still a striking 16.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.60. The company’s market capitalization is $18.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.50 million shares over the past three months.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CNHI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.07% in intraday trading to $12.75 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.32%, and it has moved by 9.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.84%. The short interest in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is 13.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.06, which implies an increase of 20.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.34 and $18.24 respectively. As a result, CNHI is trading at a discount of -43.06% off the target high and -12.47% off the low.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNH Industrial N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares have gone down -8.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.48% against -3.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -31.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.34 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.99 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.01 billion and $8.34 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.80% and then drop by -28.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.70%. While earnings are projected to return 448.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CNH Industrial N.V. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

CNH Industrial N.V. insiders own 27.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.47%, with the float percentage being 70.59%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 652 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 96.53 million shares (or 7.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.96 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 3.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $541.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 32.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $414.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.88 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $237.96 million.