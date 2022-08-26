PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Investing Potential Is $96.72

During the last session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s traded shares were 8.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.16% or $2.96. The 52-week high for the PYPL share is $296.70, that puts it down -206.76 from that peak though still a striking 30.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.58. The company’s market capitalization is $115.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.84 million shares over the past three months.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) registered a 3.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $96.72 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.14%, and it has moved by 11.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.17%. The short interest in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 22.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PayPal Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares have gone down -7.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.78% against 1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.83 billion as predicted by 34 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 34 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.76 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.18 billion and $6.92 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.40% and then jump by 12.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.00%. While earnings are projected to return -0.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.93% per annum.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

PayPal Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.12%, with the float percentage being 74.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,894 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 94.83 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $9.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25.5 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $2.47 billion.