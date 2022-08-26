Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Drops -201.76% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $232.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$1.68. The 52-week high for the NFLX share is $700.99, that puts it down -201.76 from that peak though still a striking 29.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $162.71. The company’s market capitalization is $105.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.78 million shares over the past three months.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. NFLX has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 46 analysts who have looked at this stock. 26 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.12.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $232.30 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.56%, and it has moved by 3.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.27%. The short interest in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 10.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $239.32, which implies an increase of 2.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $157.00 and $399.00 respectively. As a result, NFLX is trading at a discount of -71.76% off the target high and 32.41% off the low.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Netflix Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares have gone down -40.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.77% against 16.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.50% this quarter and then drop -15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.85 billion as predicted by 32 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 31 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.48 billion and $7.71 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.90% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 90.50%. While earnings are projected to return 81.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.37% per annum.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 17 and October 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Netflix Inc. insiders own 1.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.17%, with the float percentage being 79.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,258 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 34.58 million shares (or 7.78% of all shares), a total value of $7.94 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.38 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.94 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.94 million, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $2.51 billion.