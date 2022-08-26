NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -9.43% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $92.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the NTES share is $118.19, that puts it down -27.58 from that peak though still a striking 25.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.62. The company’s market capitalization is $61.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 million shares over the past three months.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

NetEase Inc. (NTES) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $92.64 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.05%, and it has moved by -4.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.25%. The short interest in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is 6.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.32 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $835.72, which implies an increase of 88.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $645.24 and $974.18 respectively. As a result, NTES is trading at a discount of -951.58% off the target high and -596.5% off the low.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NetEase Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares have gone down -0.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.32% against 7.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.52 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.70%. While earnings are projected to return 39.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.44% per annum.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NetEase Inc. is 1.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

NetEase Inc. insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.47%, with the float percentage being 17.71%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 651 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 2.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.34 million shares, is of Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc’s that is approximately 1.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $760.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NetEase Inc. (NTES) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 12.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.15 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.86 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $443.12 million.