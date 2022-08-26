Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the METX share is $28.20, that puts it down -3660.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $8.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 383.27K shares over the past three months.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. METX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.36%, and it has moved by -31.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.66%. The short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, METX is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.71 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.16 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 87.30% in 2022.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders own 6.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.38%, with the float percentage being 1.48%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $77925.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52308.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $36976.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 7857.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5554.0 market value.