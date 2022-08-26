Is T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 26.81% YTD?

During the recent session, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $145.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$1.5. The 52-week high for the TMUS share is $147.68, that puts it down -1.45 from that peak though still a striking 30.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.51. The company’s market capitalization is $185.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 million shares over the past three months.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TMUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) trade information

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $145.57 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.14%, and it has moved by 4.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.16%. The short interest in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 14.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $172.69, which implies an increase of 15.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $128.00 and $214.00 respectively. As a result, TMUS is trading at a discount of -47.01% off the target high and 12.07% off the low.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that T-Mobile US Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares have gone up 18.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -11.20% against -26.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.20% this quarter and then jump 185.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.08 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.1 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.18 billion and $20.79 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.50% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.40%. While earnings are projected to return 1.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 59.04% per annum.

TMUS Dividends

T-Mobile US Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Major holders

T-Mobile US Inc. insiders own 52.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.34%, with the float percentage being 88.48%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,515 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 60.92 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $7.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 18.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.44 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.03 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $2.31 billion.