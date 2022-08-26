Is Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s traded shares were 1.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.80% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the MTEK share is $3.83, that puts it down -177.54 from that peak though still a striking 26.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $9.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) registered a -9.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.80% in intraday trading to $1.38 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.21%, and it has moved by 4.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) is 84800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return 7.70% in 2022.

MTEK Dividends

Maris-Tech Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders

Maris-Tech Ltd. insiders own 43.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.15%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. Ground Swell Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10752.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $14837.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.0.