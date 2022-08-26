Is Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IKT) 9.71% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s traded shares were 7.21 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.28% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the IKT share is $2.54, that puts it down -161.86 from that peak though still a striking 38.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $23.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 129.13K shares over the past three months.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) registered a 10.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.28% in intraday trading to $0.97 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.71%, and it has moved by 10.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.26%. The short interest in Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 83.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, IKT is trading at a discount of -518.56% off the target high and -518.56% off the low.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.60% this quarter and then drop -5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -77.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.36 million and $300k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -78.00% and then drop by -33.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -63.00%. While earnings are projected to return -134.20% in 2022.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 21.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.52%, with the float percentage being 29.89%. ACT Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 4.27% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.7 million shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.