Is iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -89.86% YTD?

During the last session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares were 3.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.34% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ICLK share is $7.63, that puts it down -1523.4 from that peak though still a striking 2.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $47.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 242.73K shares over the past three months.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ICLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) registered a 1.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.34% in intraday trading to $0.47 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.14%, and it has moved by -11.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.60%. The short interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is 0.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.09, which implies an increase of 92.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $15.87 respectively. As a result, ICLK is trading at a discount of -3276.6% off the target high and -325.53% off the low.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then drop -300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.39 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.50%. While earnings are projected to return 11.70% in 2022.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders own 2.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.23%, with the float percentage being 33.16%. Nuveen Asset Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.89 million shares (or 8.87% of all shares), a total value of $9.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.71 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 5.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 4.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.75 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 million.