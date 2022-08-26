If All Goes Well, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Could Shrink By -67.55% Or More

During the last session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s traded shares were 3.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the VSCO share is $71.83, that puts it down -91.04 from that peak though still a striking 30.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.14. The company’s market capitalization is $3.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) registered a -1.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.96% in intraday trading to $37.60 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.45%, and it has moved by 14.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.29%. The short interest in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is 7.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.50, which implies an increase of 20.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, VSCO is trading at a discount of -67.55% off the target high and 6.91% off the low.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Victoria’s Secret & Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares have gone down -32.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.08% against 0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.90% this quarter and then jump 8.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.57 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -10.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.60% per annum.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Victoria’s Secret & Co. insiders own 8.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.05%, with the float percentage being 106.44%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 418 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.14 million shares (or 12.21% of all shares), a total value of $520.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $415.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $131.28 million.