How Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -47.06% YTD?

During the last session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the RVPH share is $4.66, that puts it down -204.58 from that peak though still a striking 65.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $27.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 519.38K shares over the past three months.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RVPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.16% in intraday trading to $1.53 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 110.22%, and it has moved by 73.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.97%. The short interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 83.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, RVPH is trading at a discount of -945.75% off the target high and -96.08% off the low.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) shares have gone down -19.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -81.16% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -158.30% this quarter and then drop -150.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 53.40% in 2022.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders own 35.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.58%, with the float percentage being 19.54%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 7.93% of all shares), a total value of $2.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.