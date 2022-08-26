How Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -32.88% YTD?

During the last session, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.70% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the PGEN share is $6.45, that puts it down -159.04 from that peak though still a striking 55.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $547.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) registered a 13.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.70% in intraday trading to $2.49 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.18%, and it has moved by 51.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.07%. The short interest in Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 13.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.29 day(s) to cover.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precigen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precigen Inc. (PGEN) shares have gone up 13.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.71% against 0.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -37.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.28 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.04 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.90%. While earnings are projected to return 21.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Precigen Inc. insiders own 11.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.60%, with the float percentage being 78.99%. Third Security, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 83.47 million shares (or 40.19% of all shares), a total value of $111.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precigen Inc. (PGEN) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 5.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.25 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $6.85 million.