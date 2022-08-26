How Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -46.87% YTD?

During the recent session, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.19% or $4.36. The 52-week high for the EVBG share is $167.40, that puts it down -317.14 from that peak though still a striking 39.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 764.38K shares over the past three months.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) registered a 12.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.19% in intraday trading to $40.13 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.73%, and it has moved by 34.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.27%. The short interest in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is 2.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.00, which implies a decrease of -8.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, EVBG is trading at a discount of -37.05% off the target high and 22.75% off the low.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Everbridge Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) shares have gone down -22.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.90% against 2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then jump 160.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.02 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.57 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.80%. While earnings are projected to return 7.50% in 2022.

EVBG Dividends

Everbridge Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

Everbridge Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.01%, with the float percentage being 96.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $176.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $109.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.99 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $43.06 million.