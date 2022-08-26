Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS)’s Stock Is Up 57.37%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the HIMS share is $9.35, that puts it down -46.55 from that peak though still a striking 57.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.72. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $6.38 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 10.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.05%. The short interest in Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is 12.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.15 day(s) to cover.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hims & Hers Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares have gone up 27.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.29% against -0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 46.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 76.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.42 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $135.52 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -375.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 38.20% per annum.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Hims & Hers Health Inc. insiders own 21.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.72%, with the float percentage being 71.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.22 million shares (or 5.65% of all shares), a total value of $71.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.4 million shares, is of Redpoint Management, Llc’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $17.65 million.