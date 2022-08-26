For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.35% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the WAFU share is $7.87, that puts it down -138.48 from that peak though still a striking 41.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.93. The company’s market capitalization is $15.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 52660.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 71.03K shares over the past three months.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) registered a -4.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.35% in intraday trading to $3.30 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.00%, and it has moved by 38.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.61%. The short interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 7480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.80%. While earnings are projected to return 8.00% in 2022.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Wah Fu Education Group Limited insiders own 72.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.13%, with the float percentage being 4.06%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18570.0 shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $59795.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14746.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47482.0.

Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1782.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4169.0 market value.