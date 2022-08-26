During The Past Six Months, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Shares Took An 56.74% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the recent session, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the GDYN share is $42.81, that puts it down -95.84 from that peak though still a striking 58.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.09. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 418.59K shares over the past three months.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GDYN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $21.86 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.37%, and it has moved by 21.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.08%. The short interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) is 1.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.17, which implies an increase of 16.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GDYN is trading at a discount of -37.24% off the target high and -5.22% off the low.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares have gone up 56.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against 5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then drop -9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.25 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.94 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.94 million and $50.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 74.70% and then jump by 47.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 53.40% in 2022.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. insiders own 34.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.82%, with the float percentage being 105.35%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 237 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 7.65% of all shares), a total value of $72.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $24.64 million.