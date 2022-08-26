During The Past Six Months, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) Shares Took An 155.93% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s traded shares were 3.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the AERI share is $17.21, that puts it down -13.97 from that peak though still a striking 68.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.81. The company’s market capitalization is $777.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.16 million shares over the past three months.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AERI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) trade information

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $15.10 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.65%, and it has moved by 97.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.58%. The short interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is 3.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.88, which implies an increase of 10.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, AERI is trading at a discount of -65.56% off the target high and 7.28% off the low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) shares have gone up 155.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -88.66% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.40% this quarter and then jump 27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.33 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.02 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $27.18 million and $28.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.90% and then jump by 21.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.80%. While earnings are projected to return 59.50% in 2022.

AERI Dividends

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s Major holders

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.21%, with the float percentage being 103.10%. Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.7 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $70.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $51.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $15.99 million.