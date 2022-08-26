Does MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:MNSO) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.77% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $17.39, that puts it down -150.58 from that peak though still a striking 26.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.07. The company’s market capitalization is $2.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MNSO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) registered a 13.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.77% in intraday trading to $6.94 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.25%, and it has moved by 22.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.86%. The short interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 7.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.32, which implies an increase of 87.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.32 and $111.33 respectively. As a result, MNSO is trading at a discount of -1504.18% off the target high and -120.75% off the low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MINISO Group Holding Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares have gone down -19.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.38% against -8.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $339.34 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $396.19 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $384.1 million and $417.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.70% and then drop by -5.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 11.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 42.78% per annum.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited is 1.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 26.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Limited insiders own 4.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.90%, with the float percentage being 18.81%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.47 million shares (or 4.25% of all shares), a total value of $93.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.82 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 3.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $75.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $6.29 million.