Does Coupang Inc.’s (NYSE:CPNG) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.70% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the CPNG share is $32.88, that puts it down -89.73 from that peak though still a striking 48.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.98. The company’s market capitalization is $31.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.58 million shares over the past three months.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) registered a -1.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.70% in intraday trading to $17.33 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.23%, and it has moved by 3.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.87%. The short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 44.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coupang Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares have gone down -25.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 80.56% against -13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.70% this quarter and then jump 47.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.18 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.2 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.00% and then jump by 7.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.30%. While earnings are projected to return -234.30% in 2022.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.56%, with the float percentage being 80.25%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 432 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 461.16 million shares (or 29.05% of all shares), a total value of $8.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 136.96 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 42.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $537.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.02 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $344.54 million.