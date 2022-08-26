Does 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) Still Look Attractive After A -2.67% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s traded shares were 47.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $142.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.22% or $1.72. The 52-week high for the MMM share is $197.29, that puts it down -38.2 from that peak though still a striking 12.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $125.60. The company’s market capitalization is $82.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) trade information

3M Company (MMM) registered a 1.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.22% in intraday trading to $142.76 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.67%, and it has moved by 2.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.54%. The short interest in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is 7.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $147.11, which implies an increase of 2.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $118.00 and $210.00 respectively. As a result, MMM is trading at a discount of -47.1% off the target high and 17.34% off the low.

3M Company (MMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 3M Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 3M Company (MMM) shares have gone down -0.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.77% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.80% this quarter and then jump 13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.83 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.69 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 8.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.40% per annum.

MMM Dividends

3M Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for 3M Company is 5.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

3M Company (NYSE:MMM)’s Major holders

3M Company insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.58%, with the float percentage being 67.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,781 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 47.3 million shares (or 8.30% of all shares), a total value of $7.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.4 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 3M Company (MMM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.45 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.5 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.86 billion.