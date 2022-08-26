Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) After A -8.48% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s traded shares were 4.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 94.57% or $2.96. The 52-week high for the MFGP share is $6.58, that puts it down -8.05 from that peak though still a striking 50.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 415.05K shares over the past three months.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MFGP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) trade information

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) registered a 94.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 94.57% in intraday trading to $6.09 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.48%, and it has moved by -7.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.39%. The short interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) is 1.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.73, which implies a decrease of -28.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.57 and $6.96 respectively. As a result, MFGP is trading at a discount of -14.29% off the target high and 41.38% off the low.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Micro Focus International plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) shares have gone down -40.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.90% against 2.30.

While earnings are projected to return 86.30% in 2022.

MFGP Dividends

Micro Focus International plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Micro Focus International plc is 0.37, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s Major holders

Micro Focus International plc insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.36%, with the float percentage being 13.36%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.21 million shares (or 10.18% of all shares), a total value of $181.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.05 million shares, is of Optiver Holding B.v.’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 22.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.45 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $11.63 million.