Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Has Lost -2.56% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.68% or $1.93. The 52-week high for the CCRN share is $30.51, that puts it down -12.79 from that peak though still a striking 43.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 676.52K shares over the past three months.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) registered a 7.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.68% in intraday trading to $27.05 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.68%, and it has moved by 0.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.70%. The short interest in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is 2.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.40, which implies an increase of 16.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, CCRN is trading at a discount of -47.87% off the target high and 14.97% off the low.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) shares have gone up 31.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.29% against 23.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 187.20% this quarter and then jump 49.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $740.93 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $587.1 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.20%. While earnings are projected to return 54.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.80% per annum.

CCRN Dividends

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.63%, with the float percentage being 101.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 277 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.95 million shares (or 15.57% of all shares), a total value of $128.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $22.11 million.