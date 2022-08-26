Could Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $127.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $2.1. The 52-week high for the TTWO share is $195.82, that puts it down -53.49 from that peak though still a striking 20.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.85. The company’s market capitalization is $21.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) trade information

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $127.58 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.82%, and it has moved by -3.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.90%. The short interest in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 5.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) shares have gone down -23.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.10% against -8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.90% this quarter and then drop -1.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 88.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.76 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.00%. While earnings are projected to return -29.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.86% per annum.

TTWO Dividends

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)’s Major holders

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. insiders own 1.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.75%, with the float percentage being 74.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,086 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.46 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.41 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 6.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $512.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.62 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $402.87 million.