Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Rose 8.33% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -75.52%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of 1.82% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the CSCW share is $1.25, that puts it down -941.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $23.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.25 million shares over the past three months.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.82%. The short interest in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 9.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.57 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.50%. While earnings are projected to return 68.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CSCW Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. insiders own 16.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.48%, with the float percentage being 0.58%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $49046.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $45798.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42106.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 55164.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $6785.0.