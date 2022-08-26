Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Fall -17.94% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.78% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the CRGE share is $8.46, that puts it down -203.23 from that peak though still a striking 10.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.49. The company’s market capitalization is $597.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) registered a -4.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.78% in intraday trading to $2.79 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.69%, and it has moved by -8.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.15%. The short interest in Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 6.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.96 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $152.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -137.90% in 2022.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

Charge Enterprises Inc. insiders own 62.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.50%, with the float percentage being 20.16%. Creative Planning is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 62680.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30933.0 shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $7.27 million.