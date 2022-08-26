Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Has Been Rising 50.61% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $90.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.09% or -$4.87. The 52-week high for the CNC share is $98.53, that puts it down -8.44 from that peak though still a striking 34.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $59.67. The company’s market capitalization is $53.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.76 million shares over the past three months.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Centene Corporation (CNC) registered a -5.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.09% in intraday trading to $90.86 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by 3.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.61%. The short interest in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is 8.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centene Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centene Corporation (CNC) shares have gone up 18.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.68% against -5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.60% this quarter and then drop -12.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.42 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.88 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.41 billion and $32.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.30% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -26.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.48% per annum.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

Centene Corporation insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.86%, with the float percentage being 99.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,211 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 65.33 million shares (or 11.43% of all shares), a total value of $5.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.53 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.3 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centene Corporation (CNC) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 23.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.82 million, or about 2.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 billion.