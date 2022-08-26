Can Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -34.52% YTD?

During the last session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.84% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the HYLN share is $9.61, that puts it down -136.7 from that peak though still a striking 33.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.69. The company’s market capitalization is $757.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) registered a 6.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.84% in intraday trading to $4.06 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by 7.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.76%. The short interest in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 13.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.11 day(s) to cover.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hyliion Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares have gone down -3.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.64% against 2.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -46.70% this quarter and then drop -47.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,005.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $850k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $960k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -119.00% in 2022.

HYLN Dividends

Hyliion Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Hyliion Holdings Corp. insiders own 36.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.21%, with the float percentage being 47.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.87 million shares (or 5.68% of all shares), a total value of $43.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $38.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $9.54 million.