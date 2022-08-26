C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Is Worth Evaluating At $19.89

During the last session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.17% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the AI share is $55.58, that puts it down -179.44 from that peak though still a striking 32.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.37. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. AI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

C3.ai Inc. (AI) registered a 1.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.17% in intraday trading to $19.89 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.47%, and it has moved by 8.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.98%. The short interest in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 12.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.06, which implies a decrease of -10.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, AI is trading at a discount of -40.77% off the target high and 34.64% off the low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C3.ai Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares have gone down -7.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.96% against 4.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then jump 4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.02 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.7 million by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -241.60% in 2022.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai Inc. insiders own 11.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.84%, with the float percentage being 53.79%. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 301 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.65 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $172.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $139.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $45.59 million.