Boom Or Bust? Where Will Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VEDU) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s traded shares were 0.64 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.13% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VEDU share is $28.00, that puts it down -1928.99 from that peak though still a striking 23.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $59.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) registered a -1.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.13% in intraday trading to $1.38 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -19.54% in 30 days. The short interest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -99.70% in 2022.

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in September. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. insiders own 81.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.71%, with the float percentage being 3.80%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 65812.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $89504.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68242.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $92809.0.