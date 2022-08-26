Boom Or Bust: Where Does Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares were 11.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.94% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the NEPT share is $25.93, that puts it down -761.46 from that peak though still a striking 66.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $503.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 million shares over the past three months.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NEPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.91.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) registered a -5.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.94% in intraday trading to $3.01 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.01%, and it has moved by 155.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.98%. The short interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.94, which implies an increase of 86.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.94 and $21.94 respectively. As a result, NEPT is trading at a discount of -628.9% off the target high and -628.9% off the low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares have gone down -69.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.54% against 3.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.70% this quarter and then jump 64.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.64 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 70.30% in 2022.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders own 4.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.69%, with the float percentage being 2.81%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 57142.0 shares (or 0.78% of all shares), a total value of $0.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44282.0 shares, is of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 46534.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31439.0, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.