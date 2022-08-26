Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Are Up 7.14%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.88% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AYTU share is $3.89, that puts it down -1289.29 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $11.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AYTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) registered a 2.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.88% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.47%, and it has moved by -46.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.37%. The short interest in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 94.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, AYTU is trading at a discount of -2042.86% off the target high and -1685.71% off the low.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aytu BioPharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) shares have gone down -78.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -51.69% against 0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.70% this quarter and then jump 78.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.8 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.48 million and $22.1 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.60% and then jump by 12.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -15.50% in 2022.

AYTU Dividends

Aytu BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s Major holders

Aytu BioPharma Inc. insiders own 4.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.38%, with the float percentage being 17.21%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.38 million shares (or 6.17% of all shares), a total value of $2.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.77 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.