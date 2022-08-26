Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS):The Stock Was Up 27.33 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.20% or $0.42. The 52-week high for the ATUS share is $28.85, that puts it down -176.61 from that peak though still a striking 27.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.58. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.08 million shares over the past three months.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) registered a 4.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.20% in intraday trading to $10.43 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.07%, and it has moved by -6.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.20%. The short interest in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) is 45.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.8 day(s) to cover.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altice USA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares have gone down -10.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.37% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.60% this quarter and then drop -34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.44 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.45 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.52 billion and $2.57 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -4.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.30%. While earnings are projected to return 186.70% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.40% per annum.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc. insiders own 12.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.37%, with the float percentage being 65.29%. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 465 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.55 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $343.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.25 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $277.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares are Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd owns about 7.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.25 million, or about 3.39% of the stock, which is worth about $77.99 million.