Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Fell -71.51%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the recent session, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s traded shares were 0.96 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $114.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$2.17. The 52-week high for the ABNB share is $212.58, that puts it down -85.08 from that peak though still a striking 24.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $86.71. The company’s market capitalization is $79.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.96 million shares over the past three months.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ABNB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 22 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.44.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $114.86 this Thursday, 08/25/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.50%, and it has moved by 9.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.02%. The short interest in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 22.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $134.67, which implies an increase of 14.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $197.00 respectively. As a result, ABNB is trading at a discount of -71.51% off the target high and 12.94% off the low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Airbnb Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares have gone down -26.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 492.98% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 500.00% this quarter and then jump 4.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1 billion as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 30 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.78 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 92.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 45.95% per annum.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Airbnb Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.22%, with the float percentage being 64.21%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,350 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.52 million shares (or 5.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.87 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 15.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.01 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $1.55 billion.